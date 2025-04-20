Timberwolves dominate Lakers in playoff opener with 117-95 victory

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (right) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (left) in the second half in the NBA playoffs at Crypto Arena on Apr 19, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Minnesota Timberwolves opened their NBA Playoffs campaign in dominant fashion, cruising past the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 at Crypto Arena on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the first-round series.

Naz Reid was explosive off the bench, scoring 23 points and grabbing five rebounds in just 31 minutes.

Jaden McDaniels delivered a versatile performance with 22 points and nine rebounds, while star guard Anthony Edwards also contributed 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, highlighting the Timberwolves’ depth and overall efficiency.

Despite solid efforts from LeBron James and Austin Reaves — who chipped in 16 points — the Lakers struggled to contain Minnesota's relentless offense. Luka Dončić also delivered an outstanding individual performance, though it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

Veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. orchestrated the Timberwolves' offense brilliantly, tallying nine assists and nine points.

Julius Randle added 16 points and five assists, showcasing Minnesota’s cohesive team play. Bench players Donte DiVincenzo (9 points) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7 points) also made valuable contributions.

Minnesota set the tone early with a strong 28-point opening quarter and never relinquished control, outscoring the Lakers in every period except the first. A 35-point third quarter effectively dashed any hopes of a Lakers comeback.

The Lakers now face mounting pressure as they head into Game 2, which will also be held at Crypto Arena before the series shifts to Minnesota. Major adjustments will be needed if they hope to even the series.