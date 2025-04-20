Former England cricketer lauds Ali Raza, warns against mistakes made with Ihsanullah

Emerging pacer Ali Raza celebrates with skipper Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 19, 2025. - Instagram/PeshawarZalmi

RAWALPINDI: Former England cricketer and renowned commentator Dominic Cork heaped praise on emerging pacer Ali Raza for his impressive core strength and stability.

Speaking during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, Cork highlighted Raza's potential and emphasised the importance of proper fitness management.

“Ali Raza is a real talent – look after him. Focus on core strength and stability. It’s not just about lifting heavy but managing it smartly. Nurture him. We’ve seen pacers like Ihsanullah shine and then struggle post-injury. Don’t repeat that,” Cork remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, Peshawar Zalmi secured their first win of the ongoing tournament with a commanding 120-run victory over the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The win was powered by a blazing half-century from Tom Kohler-Cadmore and an impressive four-wicket haul by Ali Raza.

Chasing a daunting target of 228 runs, the Sultans' batting lineup crumbled for a paltry 107 in 15.5 overs, despite a fighting 44-run knock from Usman Khan.

The Sultans got off to a shaky start, losing their captain Mohammad Rizwan (15) on the first delivery of the fourth over, with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Usman Khan joined Shai Hope at the crease, and together they stitched a 36-run partnership for the second wicket, briefly keeping the Sultans' hopes alive.

However, the resistance ended in the seventh over when Shai Hope (20) fell to Arif Yaqoob, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Hope’s dismissal sparked a match-defining downfall, as the Sultans lost their remaining eight wickets — including their key batter Usman — for just 44 more runs, eventually getting bowled out for 107.

Usman Khan was the top scorer for the Sultans with a 22-ball 44, featuring four fours and three sixes.

Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, claiming four wickets for just 21 runs in his four-over spell. Arif Yaqoob bagged three wickets, while Mitchell Owen chipped in with two.

Earlier, Zalmi’s decision to bat first initially seemed to have backfired as they were reduced to 5/2 in just 2.1 overs, with both openers — Saim Ayub and Babar Azam — falling cheaply.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored for Zalmi with a 30-ball 52, including two fours and five sixes.

At 143/5 in 14.5 overs, Zalmi appeared to be losing momentum, but a sensational sixth-wicket partnership between Abdul Samad and Mitchell Owen propelled their total past the 200-run mark.

The duo added 73 runs before David Willey dismissed Owen in the penultimate over. Owen smashed 34 off just 15 deliveries, including one four and four sixes.

Samad followed shortly after, falling on the third delivery of the final over. He scored a blistering 40 off 14 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes.