Four Pakistan players named in ICC Women’s cricket World Cup Qualifier team

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: Four players from Pakistan have been named in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Team of the Tournament, with Pakistan’s skipper Fatima Sana leading the charge.

Players from four countries – West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Pakistan – feature in this prestigious squad following exceptional performances during the tournament.

Pakistan’s captain, Fatima Sana, played a pivotal role in her team’s campaign, contributing both with the bat and the ball.

Sana’s best performance came in a rain-affected match against Scotland, where she claimed 4/23, helping derail Scotland's innings. Pakistan eventually won that encounter by six wickets.

In addition to her bowling, she was instrumental with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 62 against Thailand in a tense chase, showcasing her leadership and resilience under pressure.

Muneeba Ali, Pakistan’s reliable opening batter, was another standout performer. Her solid starts were crucial in laying a strong foundation for the team throughout the tournament.

Ali’s best knock came against Scotland, where she scored 71 runs off nearly a ball per run, anchoring Pakistan’s chase of 187 and ensuring a comfortable win.

Nashra Sandhu was one of the tournament’s most consistent bowlers, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 15.60.

Sandhu’s control and guile with the ball were key to Pakistan's success, and she took vital wickets in the middle overs to keep opposition teams under pressure.

Her performance against West Indies, where she dismissed key players, was particularly significant.

Alongside Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal was Pakistan’s other major spin threat. Iqbal took nine wickets throughout the tournament, maintaining an economy rate of under four runs per over.

Her tight bowling in the middle overs helped Pakistan gain control of matches, with her best performance coming in a match where she claimed 3/28.

The Team of the Tournament also includes some standout players from other nations. West Indies' Hayley Matthews was exceptional, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets, including a match-winning 4/24.

She also scored an unbeaten 114* against Scotland, leading from the front in both departments. Matthews' all-round performances were a defining factor in her team’s campaign.

Kathryn Bryce of Scotland was named Player of the Tournament for her outstanding all-round performances. She topped the run charts with 293 runs, including a brilliant 131* in Scotland’s final match, and also took six wickets.

Sharmin Akhter of Bangladesh earned a spot in the team after scoring 266 runs, including a crucial 94* against Thailand. Her consistent performances were vital to Bangladesh’s progress through the tournament.

ICC Women’s Team of the Tournament 2025

Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Muneeba Ali (Pakistan), Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh), Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh) (wk), Fatima Sana (Pakistan) (c), Chinelle Henry (West Indies), Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies), Katherine Fraser (Scotland), Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan), Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan)

Reserve Player:

Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh)