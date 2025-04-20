Aston Villa thrash Newcastle 4-1 in dominant Premier League display

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their first goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League at Villa Park on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa delivered a commanding performance at Villa Park to dismantle Newcastle United 4-1 in a pulsating Premier League encounter on Saturday.

The hosts struck early, opening the scoring in the very first minute. Ollie Watkins calmly slotted home after a precise assist from Youri Tielemans, setting the tone for a high-energy contest.

Newcastle responded in the 18th minute through Fabian Schär, who converted a delivery from Harvey Barnes to bring the visitors level.

The first half ended with both sides locked at 1-1, but Aston Villa emerged with renewed intensity after the break. In the 64th minute, Ian Maatsen restored Villa’s lead following a slick pass from Watkins.

The game turned further in Villa's favor in the 79th minute when Newcastle defender Dan Burn received a straight red card, reducing his team to ten men. Aston Villa wasted no time capitalizing on the advantage. Just moments later, Amadou Onana added a third goal, assisted by Morgan Rogers.

Jacob Ramsey put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute, calmly finishing to make it 4-1 and complete the rout.

With goals from Watkins (1’), Maatsen (64’), Onana (79’), and Ramsey (88’), Villa showcased their attacking depth and tactical discipline. Schär’s lone goal in the 18th minute offered a brief lifeline for Newcastle, but it wasn’t enough to stem the home side’s momentum.

The victory marks a strong statement from Unai Emery’s side as they continue their push for European qualification. Newcastle, on the other hand, will be left ruing defensive lapses and a costly red card in what proved to be a forgettable outing.