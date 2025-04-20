WrestleMania 41: Paul Heyman betrays CM Punk, Roman Reigns to help Seth Rollins win triple-threat match

Seth Rollins celebrates his victory with Paul Heyman during WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - WWE

NEVADA: WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman did the unthinkable at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, stunning the wrestling world by siding with Seth Rollins in a jaw-dropping betrayal that left Roman Reigns and CM Punk broken and bewildered inside the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In a dramatic triple-threat main event featuring three of WWE's biggest icons—Reigns, Punk, and Rollins—Heyman played a central role in one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history.

Initially appearing to honor a long-standing friendship by walking to the ring with CM Punk, Heyman’s loyalties remained uncertain as the brutal battle unfolded.

The high-octane match delivered everything fans hoped for—bone-jarring strikes, high-flying dives, submission holds, shattered announce tables, and relentless near-falls.

But the biggest blow came not from the superstars themselves, but from the man outside the ring.

With all three competitors down, Heyman introduced a steel chair and handed it to CM Punk—only to deliver a shocking low blow to the “Voice of the Voiceless,” drawing gasps from the crowd.

He then passed the chair to Roman Reigns, who unleashed his fury on Punk and then on Rollins.

But the twist wasn’t over yet.

In another stunning betrayal, Heyman struck Reigns with a low blow, sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

He then handed the chair to Rollins, who took full advantage—brutalizing Reigns before delivering a decisive Blackout and pinning him in the center of the ring.

As the dust settled, the closing image of WrestleMania 41 was etched into history: Seth Rollins standing tall beside Paul Heyman, both men soaking in the chaos they had orchestrated.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and CM Punk lay motionless—betrayed, beaten, and blindsided on the grandest stage of them all.