WrestleMania 41: Jey Uso makes Gunther tap out to win World Heavyweight title

Jey Uso celebrates victory over Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on April 19, 2025. - WWE

NEVADA: Main Event Jey Uso etched his name in the history books at WWE WrestleMania 41 by 'Ring General' defeating Gunther to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

The hard-fought bout, which took place on night one of the two-night event, saw Uso make the dominant Austrian star submit — a rare feat in Gunther’s career.

In one of the most physically intense matches of the night, both superstars delivered a brutal contest that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The action began with a lock-up and early offense from Uso, who landed a pair of shoulder tackles. However, Gunther quickly turned the tide with a thunderous chop that sent Uso crashing to the outside.

Back inside the ring, Gunther unleashed a series of punishing moves — including vicious corner whips, heavy chops, and a shotgun dropkick following a suplex off the ropes.

Uso battled back with a spear and a Samoan Drop, then followed up with a hurricanrana and another spear. Climbing to the top rope, he landed a signature Uso Splash for a near-fall, but Gunther showed his resilience by kicking out.

In a moment of desperation, Gunther attempted to walk away with the championship belt but instead used it to strike Uso on the outside.

He then hit a Frog Splash and followed up with repeated Hammer and Anvil elbows before locking in a sleeper hold. Despite the punishment, Uso escaped and reignited his offense.

As the match escalated, both men exchanged brutal chops. Uso hit a German suplex, another spear, and three consecutive Uso Splashes. He then applied a sleeper hold of his own, forcing Gunther to tap out — a shocking end to the powerhouse's reign.

Following the bell, Jimmy Uso joined his brother in the ring for an emotional celebration in front of a roaring WrestleMania crowd.

This victory not only ends Gunther's impressive run but also marks a significant milestone for Jey Uso.

It is his second singles championship in WWE, following his first title win over Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship during an episode of WWE Raw on Netflix last year.