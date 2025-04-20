Karachi Kings' Tim Seifert reveals the standout trait of PSL

Karachi Kings' Tim Seifert plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' New Zealand batter Tim Seifert has lauded the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for its competitive quality, calling it a tournament where "every team is strong" and singling out its wealth of fast-bowling talent as a key standout.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter shared his thoughts on Karachi Kings' campaign, the challenges of modern cricket schedules, and what makes PSL unique among global T20 leagues.

However, he hoped to see more home support for Karachi Kings, stating that having a loud home crowd makes a difference - it turns the stadium into a fortress.

“Maybe one thing that can potentially get better, especially here in Karachi, is hopefully supporters can come and support us and feel like it's a home game. Because that's a big thing with home tournaments. So, when you have home games, is that you want to feel like it is your home game and have the crowd behind you so the opposition feel like they are in our little fortress. So yeah, I think that's probably one thing, especially here in Karachi,” he said.

Tim Seifert credited his team's comprehensive performance for their recent victory against Quetta Gladiators, marking a strong comeback in the tournament.

"It was a great game all round," he said. "We put a good total on the board, our bowlers were exceptional, and the fielding was outstanding. That's the standard we want to maintain."

The Kings now face table-toppers Islamabad United on Sunday, with Seifert acknowledging the challenge but remaining confident.

"They're a very good, consistent side," he said. "We'll adapt to the conditions, put pressure with the bat, and aim for early wickets with the ball."

Having played in multiple global T20 leagues, Seifert emphasized what makes PSL special.

"The level here is very good - you're up against quality in every match," he said.

"But one thing that really stands out is the fast bowling. Every team has great young quicks or experienced pace bowlers, and that makes the competition even tougher."

With the global cricket calendar becoming increasingly crowded, Seifert shared his perspective on the player workload debate.

"Franchise cricket is massive, and players gain experience worldwide, but balancing commitments is tough," he said.

“I think world franchise cricket is massive at the moment. And I think it's a great opportunity for players to be playing around the world and in different conditions. But also playing with some of the best players in the world. You can learn from them and be a part of some great sides. Yeah, that's the tough thing, isn't it? With guys playing international cricket as well and trying to fit it all in and what makes priority. I think that's something in probably the near future that might change,” he said when asked if world cricket needs a fixed calendar for international and franchise cricket.

“That's why people sometimes don't take contracts back home for their country so that they can play franchise cricket, that's the decision you have to make as a player. It's what you do prioritize and especially what events you do. I think there's too much cricket to probably put it into a franchise international because most players are playing international cricket and franchise cricket. So, to make just little areas for franchise cricket and just little areas in international cricket,” he added.

Having toured Pakistan frequently with New Zealand before his PSL stints, Seifert said the country feels increasingly familiar. "We've played a lot against Pakistani players and built friendships. It's a lovely place to be," he said.

As the Kings prepare for their crucial clash against Islamabad United today, Seifert keeps his personal goals simple: "It's about contributing to wins. Small impacts matter. I've started decently, so hopefully a big knock is coming."