PCB begins quest for new head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, has officially begun the search for a new permanent head coach by posting a formal advertisement on its website.

According to the details, the cricket board is seeking a Level III qualified coach with a minimum of 10 years experience of coaching national or domestic level cricket teams.

The development comes after Javed, according to the sources, remains no longer interested in the head coach role.

For the unversed, the former fast bowler was appointed as the interim white-ball head coach role in November last year after Gary Kirsten relinquished the role just ahead of the team's tour to Australia.

He was promoted to the all-format interim head coach the following month as Jason Gillespie had also stepped down due to his differences with the cricket board.

Javed's tenure as the interim head coach was due to end with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 but was given an extension for the national team's white-ball tour of New Zealand, which concluded earlier this month.

However, the PCB has now decided against giving another extension to the former pacer.

But despite his potential exit as the interim head coach, Javed may still find a place in Pakistan’s cricketing setup as he is interested in becoming the Director of the High-Performance Centre, for which the cricket board has also issued an advertisement.

Notably, the position of the Director of the High-Performance Centre was vacated after Nadeem Khan's resignation.

According to sources, the cricket board is dealing with limited resources from the former national cricketers and is instead tilted towards bringing in a foreign coach.

Despite past trends of hiring prominent figures, sources claimed that the PCB is unlikely to pursue high-profile names this time around.