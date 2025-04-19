IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans crush Delhi Capitals to reclaim top spot

Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler celebrates catch during IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad on April 19, 2025 - BCCI

AHMEDABAD: Jos Buttler’s 97-run knock, coupled with Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul, propelled home side Gujarat Titans to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the Capitals scored 203/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a combined effort by their batters.

Leading the way for the visitors was captain Axar Patel, who top-scored with a 32-ball 39, featuring one four and two sixes.

He was supported by Ashutosh Sharma (37), Tristan Stubbs and Karun Nair, 31 each, while KL Rahul (28) was the other notable run-getter.

For the Titans, Prasidh Krishna led the way with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma and Sai Kishore chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 204-run target, the Titans comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and four balls to spare.

Leading the way with the bat for the home side was wicketkeeper batter Buttler, who top-scored in the run chase with an unbeaten 97 off 54 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

The right-handed batter was involved in crucial partnerships with opening batter Sai Sudharsan (36) and West Indian batter Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 43 off 34 balls with the help of three sixes and one four.

For the Capitals, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav could pick up one wicket apiece.

The seven-wicket victory powered Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points in 7 matches, while Delhi Capitals, despite boasting the same record, remained in the second position due to an inferior net run rate.