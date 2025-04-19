PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi crush Multan Sultans to secure first win

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Stadium on April 19, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore's quickfire half-century, followed by Ali Raza's four-wicket haul, powered Peshawar Zalmi to a 120-run victory over Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 228-run target, the Sultans' batting unit unfolded on a meagre 107 in 15.5 overs despite Usman Khan's 44-run knock.

The Sultans got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost their captain Mohammad Rizwan (15) on the first delivery of the fourth over with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Usman joined Shai Hope in the middle and added 36 runs for the second wicket to keep the Sultans in the hunt.

The crucial partnership culminated in the seventh over with Shai Hope (20) falling victim to Arif Yaqoob.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse, which saw Sultans losing their remaining eight wickets, including that of their mainstay Usman, for just 44 runs and as a result, were bowled out for a meagre 107.

Usman remained the top-scorer for Sultans with a 22-ball 44, laced with four fours and three sixes.

Ali Raza was the standout bowler for Zalmi, picking up four wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs. Arif Yaqoob took three wickets, while Mitchell Owen struck twice.

Zalmi’s decision to bat first appeared to have backfired as the former champions had been reduced to 5/2 in 2.1 overs as both their openers. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam perished cheaply.

Following the early slump, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris joined Kohler-Cadmore in the middle and launched an astounding recovery.

The duo dominated Sultans’ bowlers to add 79 runs for the third wicket, conceding just 31 deliveries.

Haris, who was the core aggressor of the stand, eventually fell victim to Ubaid Shah in the eighth over and walked back after scoring 45 off 21 deliveries, laced with four fours and three sixes.

Kohler-Cadmore was then involved in another crucial partnership for Zalmi when he added 53 runs for the fourth wicket with Hussain Talat until falling victim to Michael Bracewell, who had earlier dismissed opening batter Ayub.

The Englishman remained the top-scorer for Zalmi with a 30-ball 52, studded with two fours and five sixes.

Zalmi then suffered another massive blow to their batting expedition when Talat was dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed in the next over.

The left-handed batter made a vital contribution with a 29-ball 37, laced with three fours and a six.

His dismissal had reduced Zalmi to 143/5 in 14.5 overs but a sensational partnership between Abdul Samad and Mitchell Owen bolstered their total past the 200-run mark.

The duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket until David Willey got rid of Owen in the penultimate over. He scored 34 off 15 deliveries with the help of one four and four sixes.

Samad, on the other hand, perished on the third delivery of the final over after scoring 40 off 14 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes.

For Sultans, Ubaid Shah, Bracewell and Willey picked up two wickets each, while Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with one scalp.