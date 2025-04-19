Pakistan's T20I captain Agha says Hasan, Farhan can be 'useful' for national team

Islamabad United all-rounder Salman Ali Agha speaks to Geo News on April 19, 2025 in Karachi - Reporter

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Saturday, hinted that top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan and experienced pacer Hasan Ali's commendable performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 can earn them a national team recall.

Agha, in an exclusive interview with Geo News here, shared that he is keeping an eye on the top performers during the marquee league and mentioned his Islamabad United teammate Farhan and Karachi Kings' Hasan as the players to watch out for.

Although Agha emphasised it would be too early to judge players' performances, he admitted that Farhan and Hasan would be useful for the national team and their performances would be hard to go unnoticed by the national selectors.

"Only 2-3 matches have been played so far - it's early in the tournament," Agha said.

"After 7-8 matches, we'll see who performs consistently. But the way how Hasan Ali's bowling is commendable and Farhan's current form can’t go unnoticed.

"After watching Hasan Ali and Sahabzada Farhan's recent performances, it seems they can be useful for Pakistan in T20 cricket.

"Sahibzada Farhan is playing cricket of a different class altogether, the way he's dominating attacks with such consistency makes him impossible to ignore for national team selection."

Agha then listed down the primary demands of modern-day cricket before emphasising that 'intent' does not mean reckless hitting but 'controlling the match's tempo appropriately'.

"In modern cricket, preserving run-rate is paramount," Agha stated.

"When chasing, we must play to the required rate, while setting totals demands clear target-setting.

"Bowlers win tournaments, batters win matches - we need balance across all departments," he noted, revealing the selection committee is monitoring PSL performances for future T20 World Cup prospects.

Commenting on defending champions United's strong start to the PSL 10, Agha backed the three-time champions for making history by becoming the first team to win four PSL titles.

"Our clear mission in PSL 10 is to bring Islamabad United its fourth championship trophy," Agha stated.