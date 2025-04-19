Lyon edge Arsenal in first leg of Women's Champions League semi-final

Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Melchie Dumornay in Women's Champions League Semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Olympique Lyonnais secured a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final here at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.​

Lyon got off to a flying start as they got the lead in the 17th minute when a forward Kadidiatou Diana delivered an accurate strike into the far bottom corner, making the most of the space available on the right flank, capitalising on space on the right flank.

Arsenal responded a bit late in the 78th minute as Mariona Caldentey converted a penalty after a VAR review confirmed a foul from Leah Williamson.

Lyon regained the lead through Melchie Dumornay four minutes later, who showcased her speed to bypass the defence and net the decisive goal after four minutes.

Lyon's attacking trio of Diani, Dumornay, and Tabitha Chawinga consistently challenged Arsenal's defence, even in the absence of veteran Wendie Renard.

Arsenal had multiple opportunities to score but Frida Maanum missed two close headers, while Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius also failed to convert key chances.

Lyon hold a modest advantage heading into the second leg, scheduled for April 27. Arsenal will need to overturn the deficit to keep their hopes alive for reaching the final.