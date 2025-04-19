PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) and Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two former champions have come face to face 16 times since Sultans’ debut in the league in 2018.



The Sultans dominate the head-to-head record against Zalmi by emerging victorious on 11 occasions, compared to the 2017 champions’ five triumphs.

Matches 16:

Multan Sultans: 11

Peshawar Zalmi: 5

FORM GUIDE

Despite being two of the most consistent teams, Zalmi and Sultans have had a forgetful start to the ongoing PSL 10 as they both suffered two straight defeats and thus sit at the bottom of the standings.

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, W, W (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: L, L, L, L, W