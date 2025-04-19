Carlo Ancelotti to discuss Real Madrid's future after season end

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday, revealed that he will decide about his Real Madrid future at the end of the season.

Following the record 15-time winners' shocking quarter-final exit from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday, speculations have been on the rise that the Spanish club might sack the Italian.

“At the end of the season, we will speak about (my future) with the club,”

said Ancelotti, whose contract is due to end in 2026.

“I have spoken with the players and the club, we all agree, we have to fight for the titles there are on the line,” continued the 65-year-old, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Defending Spanish champions Real Madrid are four points behind league leaders Barcelona and are set to face their rivals in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

“Obviously we are all hurt, and the fans, after going out of maybe the most important competition, or at least the one Madrid has had the most success in, in recent years,” said Ancelotti.

“We are all in the same boat, in the good and the bad times… the president (Florentino Perez) has always shown me the most affection in these moments than in the moments when we have won.”

For the unversed, Ancelotti has been one of the most successful coaches in the club's history, having won 13 major trophies including Champions Leagues, FIFA Club World Cup, La Liga titles and Copa Del Rey.