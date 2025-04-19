‘Pakistan team will not travel to India for Women’s World Cup,’ says PCB chair Naqvi

Pakistan women's cricket team's players (left) celebrate during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the media at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB/Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, reiterated that the national women’s team will not travel to India for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year.

The PCB chairman visited the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground here to laud the national women’s team, who concluded their ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier campaign with five straight victories by defeating Bangladesh in their last match.

Upon his visit to one of the venues for the six-team tournament, Naqvi made it clear that the national women’s team will not travel to India for the mega event as per the ‘Fusion Formula’ which came into effect ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy earlier this year.

“Pakistan will not travel to India as this formula has already been agreed upon,” said Naqvi.

When probed about what would be the neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches in the World Cup, Naqvi shared that it is up to the host nation to make a decision but emphasised that the national team will not be travelling to India.

For the unversed, Pakistan booked their spot at the World Cup with a commanding 87-run victory over Thailand on Thursday before outclassing Bangladesh by seven wickets earlier today to round off a perfect campaign.

Commenting on the Fatima Sana-led side’s performance, Naqvi termed it the outcome of unity and shared that they will be rewarded for their brilliance.

“When a team is gelled in and plays like a unit, it produces such results. They will definitely be rewarded. They deserve it,” Naqvi stated.