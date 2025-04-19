Triple H formally inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

On the eve of Wrestlemania 41, legendary WWE wrestler and current Chief Content Officer (CCO) 'Triple H' or Paul Levsque was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - WWE

LAS VEGAS: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar and current Chief Content Officer (CCO), Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, on Friday, was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 14-time WWE champion was inducted into the prestigious list by his former DX teammate Shawn Michaels.

With tears in his eyes, Triple H reflected, "The more I thought about this, I realised it's not about me. It's about the people who got me here."

He acknowledged his parents, wife Stephanie McMahon, fellow wrestlers like Steve Austin and Batista and even Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger for helping him in his decorated career.

But the most poignant moment came when he mentioned Vince McMahon, the controversial former WWE chairman and thanked him for bringing him into the WWE.

"There's one thing I've skirted around all night, but I’ve got to talk about it—and that’s Vince," he said.

"It's a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but in so many ways, I wouldn’t be here without him," he added.

Triple H credited McMahon for mentoring him, saying, "He saw something in me creatively, invited me to production meetings, and encouraged me to keep learning."

McMahon, who stepped down as WWE CEO in 2022 amid misconduct allegations and later resigned from parent company TKO in 2024, remains a polarising figure.

The induction celebrated Triple H’s legacy as a 14-time world champion and a key figure in WWE’s creative.

The ceremony set the stage for WrestleMania 41, a two-night spectacle on 19th and 20th April 2025 at the Allegiant Stadium here.