Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs PZ today Match 09

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is being played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.



PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.