Former Croatian footballer Nikola Pokrivac dies in a car accident at 39

An Undated picture of Former Croatian International Nikola Pokrivac. — AFP

CROATIA: Former Croatia national team midfielder Nikola Pokrivac has tragically died in a car accident at the age of 39, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) confirmed on Friday.

The Tragic crash occurred in Karlovac, a city in central Croatia, and involved a total of four vehicles.

According to local media reports, another individual in a separate car also passed away in the collision. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Pokrivac, who was traveling with three of his teammates from NK Vojnić, a fourth-division Croatian club, died on the spot. The other three were badly injured with two of them reported to be in serious condition.

Known for his Determination and vision on the field, Pokrivac earned 15 caps for the Croatian national team between 2008 and 2009. He had a distinguished club career that includes stints with AS Monaco, Dinamo Zagreb, Red Bull Salzburg, and other European teams.

In a statement, the HNS expressed deep sorrow on the loss:

"We are devastated by the news of Nikola Pokrivac’s tragic passing. He was a beloved teammate and a respected figure in Croatian football. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the injured players." the Croatian Football Federation said in a statement.

Pokrivac was not only respected for his football skills but also for his determination. In 2014, he was making news for bravely fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma before finally coming back to football after a prolonged recuperation.

Homages have flooded in from throughout the Croatian football fraternity and beyond, recalling Pokrivac as a warrior and a gentleman of the sport.