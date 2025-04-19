Braves beat Twins 6-4 with big hits, strong pitching

An undated picture of Marcell Ozuna. — Reuters

ATLANTA: The Atlanta Braves edged out Minnesota Twins 6-4 in a challenging matchup here at Truist Park on Friday.

Braves improved their record, making it 6-15 in the season followed by Twins’ 15th loss.

Braves jumped out early, putting up three runs in the second innings and never surrendering the lead. Despite a late push from the Twins, including a two-run effort in the sixth, the Braves relief pitchers area held firm to secure the win.

Set hitter Marcell Ozuna kept up his solid hitting at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Ozzie Albies also made some contributions with a couple of hits and drove in two critical runs, scoring for the Braves throughout the game.

Bryce Elder began on the hill for Atlanta, pitching five strong innings, and surrendering only a single run on four strikeouts. The bullpen trio of Aaron Bummer, Reynel De Los Santos, and Raisel Iglesias combined to shut the door, with Iglesias earning the save in a hitless ninth.

The Braves’ defense and timely hitting proved just enough to keep away the Twins’ efforts, including a multi-hit performance from Minnesota in the sixth and eighth innings that cut into Atlanta's lead.

With this victory, the Braves will look to build on the momentum as they continue their homestand. The Twins, meanwhile, will regroup and aim to snap their Losing streak.