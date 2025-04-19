Miami Heat overpower Atlanta Hawks by 123-114 in play-in clash

An Undated picture of Tyler Herro. — Reuters

ATLANTA: The Miami Heat defeated Atlanta Hawks by 123-114 in a thrilling contest here at State Farm Arena on Friday.

The win moves Miami forward in the playoffs, while Atlanta is left fighting an uphill battle to stay alive in the playoffs race.

The game was closely contested from the beginning, both teams exchanging momentum during regulation at the edge of the half, Heat were up by 62-58, but Hawks came back during the fourth quarter to send it into overtime.

Miami pulled ahead in the bonus period with an unstoppable 17-8 run to clinch the game.

Bam Adebayo led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, providing a steady presence on both ends. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and 8 boards, while rookie big man Kel’el Ware chipped in with 12 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Miami’s victory was fueled by a balanced scoring attack.

Tyler Herro was also instrumental as a playmaker with 30 points and a career-high seven assists.

Davion Mitchell contributed 16 points, including some big baskets during overtime, and Haywood Highsmith added 12 points and three assists in a tough two-way outing.

The Hawks got a heroic effort from center Onyeka Okongwu, who scored a team-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in 50 minutes of play. Trae Young and Dyson Daniels contributed 11 points and as many assists, but had trouble getting anything going from the floor.

Caris LeVert (10 points) and Georges Niang (13 points) gave Atlanta valuable scoring off the bench, while rookie Zaccharie Risacher showed flashes of promise, though limited to just three points in 16 minutes in Hawks' effort.

The thrilling matchup showcased both team's resilience, but ultimately, it was Miami's depth and composure in overtime that proved to be the difference.