'This is a forgettable day for us,' says Saud Shakeel after defeat against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel during post-match conference after defeat against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on April 18, 2025. — Screengrab

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel expressed disappointment following his team's 56-run defeat to Karachi Kings on Friday at the National Bank Cricket Stadium, marking their second setback in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In the post-match press conference, Saud reflected on the loss, admitting that the pitch conditions and early wickets proved to be too much for his side to recover from.

"The pitch was on the slower side, and Karachi Kings used the conditions well to bowl effectively. This is a forgettable day for us. If we lose five wickets in the powerplay, it is impossible to make a comeback from there," said Saud.

He also highlighted areas his team needs to improve.

"We need to improve our fielding and batting during the powerplay. We must focus on the games ahead and come back with better plans," he added.

David Warner-led Karachi Kings secured their second win of the tournament, defeating the Gladiators by 56 runs with an outstanding all-round performance.

Opting to bat first, the Kings' openers Tim Seifert and captain David Warner got off to a solid start, adding 50 runs during the powerplay.

A 34-run partnership between James Vince and Irfan Khan stabilized the innings, although Irfan was dismissed for 17 by Sean Abbott, leaving the score at 125-5 in 15.1 overs.

Vince continued to anchor the innings with a crucial knock of 70, his second fifty of the tournament, while Mohammad Nabi contributed 18 runs.

Despite a late flurry from Mohammad Amir, who claimed two wickets in the final over, the Kings finished at 175-7. Amir and Ali Majid each claimed two wickets for the Gladiators.

Chasing a target of 176, the Gladiators' batting line-up crumbled early. The innings suffered an early blow when Mir Hamza dismissed Finn Allen for just six in the first over, leaving the Gladiators at 8-1 after 0.5 overs.

Kusal Mendis and Saud Shakeel briefly attempted to steady the ship, but their partnership was short-lived. Mendis was dismissed for 12 off eight balls, leaving the Gladiators at 34-3 after 3.5 overs.

The Gladiators continued to lose wickets as pressure mounted. Hasan Ali picked up his second wicket by dismissing Khawaja Nafay for just one.

The collapse deepened as Abbas Afridi struck, dismissing Faheem Ashraf for just three runs, leaving the Gladiators at 47-6 after nine overs.

After the strategic timeout, Afridi continued his excellent spell, sending Sean Abbott back for just three runs, leaving the Gladiators at 57-7 in 11.4 overs.

A brief 43-run partnership between Mohammad Amir and Saud Shakeel for the eighth wicket gave the Gladiators a glimmer of hope.

Hasan Ali picked up three wickets, dismissing Abrar Ahmed for just five runs, leaving the Gladiators at 110-9 in 18.4 overs.

In the end, the Gladiators were bowled out for 119-9, with opener Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten on 33, and Ali Majid contributing nine runs.