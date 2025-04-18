Key decisions expected as ICC annual conference to take place in Singapore

The decision to hold the event in Singapore was finalized during meetings in Harare and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe - ICC

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual conference is scheduled to take place in Singapore in the third week of July, with significant decisions expected on various matters concerning the future of the game.

The conference, which will be presided over by ICC Chairman Jay Shah in his new role, will address recent recommendations from the Cricket Committee related to changes in the Playing Conditions.

The decision to hold the event in Singapore was finalized during meetings in Harare and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The location holds special significance as it is the constituency of ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja.

Among the key issues on the agenda is the review of recommendations from the Cricket Committee, chaired by former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. One notable proposal under discussion is the potential use of a single ball from the 25th over in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), aimed at reintroducing reverse swing into the game.

Another proposal under consideration is the introduction of in-game clocks in Test cricket, which would enforce the completion of 90 overs per day. This initiative would seek to replicate the pacing seen in white-ball cricket, where a 60-second interval is maintained between overs.

The conference will also examine the idea of shifting the Under-19 Men’s World Cup to a Twenty20 format, aligning it with the current format of the Under-19 Women’s World Cup, which contrasts with the existing 50-over format used in the men’s competition.

In addition, preliminary discussions have been held regarding the World Cricket Association (WCA), which has submitted a range of proposals, including a restructuring of ICC governance and a review of the financial distribution model.

However, while these matters are on the table, it remains unclear whether the ICC Board has formally addressed them. Reports suggest that the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) has yet to make a formal decision on the WCA's recommendations.

Sources indicate that the ICC is unlikely to accept the WCA’s proposals, as few major cricket boards have joined the group, which was previously known as FICA (International Cricketers' Association).

The decisions made at this conference could have far-reaching implications for the future of international cricket, and the developments will be closely watched by stakeholders around the world.