Hasan Ali becomes PSL's top wicket-taker

Hasan Ali celebrates a wicket with Mohammad Nabi, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025, Karachi, April 18, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Kings' fast bowler Hasan Ali etched his name in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history on Friday by surpassing former Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz's record for the most wickets in the tournament's history.

Hasan reached the milestone during his team's clash against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium here in Karachi on Friday.

The right-arm pacer achieved the record by dismissing Hasan Nawaz for just one run, securing his 114th PSL wicket. This achievement places him at the top of the PSL's all-time wicket-takers list.

What makes Hasan’s feat even more remarkable is that he reached the landmark in just 83 innings—four fewer than Wahab, who took 113 wickets in 87 innings.

Most Wickets in PSL History:

Hasan Ali: 115 wickets in 84 innings

Wahab Riaz: 113 wickets in 87 innings

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 108 wickets in 74 innings

Shadab Khan: 97 wickets in 87 innings

Faheem Ashraf: 79 wickets in 73 innings

The 30-year-old has been in excellent form this PSL season, having taken seven wickets in just three matches so far.

After a slightly expensive outing against Multan Sultans, where he conceded 44 runs for one wicket, Hasan made a strong comeback in his next match against Lahore Qalandars, delivering a sensational spell.

Earlier in the match against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, after winning the toss, decided to bat first. The Kings posted a target of 176 runs, with James Vince leading the charge with a blistering knock of 70 runs. His innings helped the Kings set a challenging total of 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Kings captain David Warner, who has yet to make a significant impact in PSL 10, scored 31 runs, including five boundaries. Tim Seifert also played an explosive knock, scoring 27 runs off just 15 balls, with six fours, before being bowled by Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel.

In the bowling department, Quetta Gladiators' Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir took two wickets each, while Sean Abbott and Abrar Ahmed claimed one wicket apiece.