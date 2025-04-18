Jason Gillespie sees shades of Saeed Anwar in Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub has accumlated 1,377 runs across eight Tests, nine ODIs, and 27 T20I for Pakistan - Cricinfo

Former Australia pacer and Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has drawn a striking comparison between star opening batter Saim Ayub and Pakistan’s legendary left-handed batter, Saeed Anwar.

Having worked closely with Pakistan’s cricket setup, Gillespie is not the only one to have noticed Ayub’s elegant strokeplay, composure, and top-order flair—qualities that once defined Anwar’s glorious era.

During a recent fan interaction on social media, Gillespie’s comments went viral. "Saeed Anwar was one of the greatest players. I see some of him in Saim Ayub," Gillespie wrote.

Ayub's rise over the past 18 months has been remarkable. His seamless transition into international cricket—particularly in T20Is and ODIs—has drawn widespread praise from fans and experts alike.

His absence due to injury during Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign had a noticeable impact on the team's overall performance. However, the 22-year-old still has a long journey ahead if he is to come close to Saeed Anwar’s legacy. Anwar amassed over 13,000 runs across formats and redefined limited-overs batting in his prime.

So far, Saim Ayub has accumulated 1,377 runs across eight Tests, nine ODIs, and 27 T20Is for Pakistan.

The left-handed opener, currently representing Peshawar Zalmi, made a strong comeback in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after recovering from injury, scoring a fifty against Quetta Gladiators.

Ayub suffered a severe ankle fracture during the second Test match against South Africa in 2025 while attempting to stop a boundary. He slipped and twisted his ankle, which led to his exclusion from the national team for several months.

His rehabilitation and medical treatment took place in England. After successfully passing the Pakistan Cricket Board’s fitness tests, he was cleared to return to competitive cricket and eventually made his comeback in PSL 10.