CM Punk opens up about his future at WWE

An Undated photo of former WWE champion CM Punk. — WWE

RAW superstar CM Punk recently discussed the uncertainty surrounding his future with WWE, admitting that he's unsure about committing to a long-term contract.

The 46-year-old, who made his return to the ring in 2023, is preparing to compete at WrestleMania 41 for the first time in 11 years. He will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match for the main event of Night 1.

During a recent interview, Punk expressed his admiration for Randy Orton's willpower and enthusiasm for continuing in the business, despite the challenges of aging in a physically demanding sport. Punk acknowledged that his age could be a potential barrier to a long-term career in WWE.

“I definitely know I can’t go forever,” Punk said. “Like the idea is to — and I’ve talked to Randy [Orton] about this because, you know, me and him, I think, is Randy younger than me? If he is, but not by much. And mileage wise, I mean, we’re dead even, it’s a dead heat there.

"I talked to him and he’s just like, ‘Man, I’m doing this for as long as I can.’ And I love [that] because he’s so enthusiastic about it. It’s not just a, ‘F*** you. I know I’m fat and I’m out of shape and I can’t do this anymore, but I’m still going to do it.’ You know what I mean? He’s never looked better. He’s never been better. I think Randy’s gotten taller," he added.

Punk continued, saying that despite the challenges of being an older wrestler, he feels like he’s just getting started with his current run in WWE.

“And I look at him and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Because you do — there’s obviously a stigma to quote-unquote ‘being an old guy.’ You don’t want to continue past your point of exploration. But yeah, some days, some days I get done doing what I’m doing and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m just getting started," he said.

"Like, this run I’ve been on, it really kind of washed over me where it made me, I can’t remember the specific moment where I turned to somebody, one of the Pauls, Heyman or Triple H, and I said, ’46 years old, I think I’m starting to understand the business,’” he added.

Despite his enthusiasm, Punk revealed that WWE has offered him a five-year contract to keep him with the company long-term. However, he expressed doubts about whether he can continue at that level for much longer, recognizing that his body may not hold up forever.

“And that’s the business. Your body’s going to give up on you way before your mind does. You know, so to me, my mind’s never been sharper. I’ve never been more focused. And there is life in wrestling beyond taking bumps and being in the ring. So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t plan on — they’re trying to get me to sign a five-year deal. So I look at that and I go, ‘Guys, I don’t know.’”