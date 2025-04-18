Karachi's National Games postponed again; here's why

The highly anticipated National Games, scheduled to commence on May 1 in Karachi, have been postponed once again, with authorities citing extreme heat and the ongoing intermediate examinations as key factors behind the delay.

Sources revealed that the postponement decision was influenced by the forecasted heatwave and the clash with the ongoing examination period, which has made it difficult to proceed with the games as originally planned.

In an official statement, the Sindh Olympic Association notified all relevant departments about the postponement, attributing it to “unavoidable circumstances.” The games were set to begin in just 13 days, marking Sindh’s first opportunity in 18 years to host the prestigious event.

However, sources expressed concern that both the heatwave in May and the exam schedule were already known well in advance, questioning why the issues had not been addressed sooner.

"The event preparations were far from complete, most of the grounds and facilities at the sports complexes had not undergone the necessary upgrades.” Sources revealed.

“Additionally, the official logo for the National Games had not been finalized, nor had the traditional torch relay been initiated.” he claimed.

The National Games were initially planned for February but had been rescheduled to May due to previous delays. Now, the event has been postponed indefinitely, with new dates to be announced at a later time.

The National Games of Pakistan are the country's premier multi-sport event, organized by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), and the host province.

The games hold significant importance as they bring together athletes from across Pakistan to compete in various sports.

The Pakistan Army has emerged as the most successful contingent in the Games’ history, winning 28 out of the 34 official editions held so far.

Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan, holds the distinction of being the most frequent host city, having staged the event 10 times. Other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar, have also hosted the Games in different editions.