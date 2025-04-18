Aston Martin offers €264 Million to Verstappen in Saudi-backed move

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka on April 6, 2025. — Reuters

Amid a turbulent season with Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen has reportedly been offered a staggering €264 million contract by Aston Martin in a bid to lure him away from the Austrian team.

The Dutch driver, who has secured only one victory in four races this season, has faced mounting challenges both on and off the track.

While Verstappen has remained tight-lipped about his future, reports suggest that Aston Martin is working behind the scenes on a three-year deal that could reshape the Formula 1 landscape.

Speculation surrounding the move intensified at the race weekend in Jeddah, where Verstappen addressed the rumors during the race weekend.

“A lot of people are talking about my future—except me,” he told reporters. “Right now, I’m focused on improving the car and not thinking about leaving Red Bull.”

The proposed deal is reportedly backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which also owns a 20% stake in Aston Martin and sponsors the team through the Saudi oil giant Aramco.

The same fund played a key role in bringing football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr on a €200 million-per-year contract.

If finalized, the deal could make Verstappen the highest-paid driver in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull runs until 2028 but is believed to include exit clauses that could allow an early departure.

Despite winning four world championships, Verstappen’s future with Red Bull appears uncertain due to ongoing frustrations over car performance and reported internal tensions within the team.

The situation reached a boiling point following the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Verstappen was outclassed by Oscar Piastri and the McLaren team.

Starting seventh and finishing sixth, Verstappen came under heavy criticism for his underwhelming performance.