'I think Babar has an ego issue,' says former Pakistan legend

Babar Azam attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas has weighed in on Babar Azam’s ongoing dip in form, expressing concern over the star batter’s prolonged struggles at the crease.

Zaheer, the only Pakistan batter to have scored 100 centuries in first-class cricket, shared his candid thoughts on the issue, questioning whether Babar’s reluctance to seek help is holding him back.

“I think either Babar has an ego issue or is too shy to seek advice from his seniors in overcoming his current situation," Zaheer said, as quoted by PTI.

The former Pakistan captain highlighted how players from past generations, even amid fierce rivalries between India and Pakistan, often reached out to each other for guidance during tough times.

He recalled instances where cross-border camaraderie helped players regain form.

“I think in 2016, Younis Khan spoke to Mohammad Azharuddin and went on to score a double hundred in England. I also recall how Azharuddin had sought guidance from me during India’s tour to Pakistan in 1989-90," he said.

“He was struggling to find runs, and I told him to change his batting grip. Saeed Anwar sought Sunil Gavaskar’s advice," he added.

The 77-year-old observed that Babar’s current stance appears more closed than before, a technical shift he believes is affecting the batter’s timing and shot execution.

“I think because of this, he is struggling to time his shots and is getting out early," he said.

Despite being Pakistan’s leading batter across formats, Babar has endured a rough patch over the past several months. His last international century came against Nepal during the 2023 Asia Cup—nearly two years ago.

He was recently given opening responsibilities alongside Fakhar Zaman in a tri-nation ODI series featuring New Zealand and South Africa but failed to leave a mark, scoring 10, 23, and 29 in his outings.

Still, the team management continued to back Babar as an opener during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. However, his impact remained limited, with a top score of 64 against New Zealand and 23 against India during the group stage.