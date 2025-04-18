Team Great Britain in talks for LA 2028 after 128-year hiatus

The England Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Scotland are in formal talks to join hands to field a collective Great Britain team for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. — AFP

Cricket is set for a historic return to the Olympic stage at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with discussions underway to form a Great Britain team that could compete in the event.

Cricket’s only Olympic appearance took place at the 1900 Paris Games, where a British team defeated France by 158 runs in a makeshift final after other nations withdrew.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Scotland have initiated formal talks aimed at establishing a unified Team GB in preparation for cricket's Olympic comeback.

The ECB has confirmed these discussions, signaling a potential shift from national to British representation in international cricket.

While the full qualification process for the event remains unconfirmed, participating teams will be allowed to field squads of up to 15 players.

The sport, which was last featured at the 1900 Paris Games, will debut T20 formats for both men and women at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Trudy Lindblade, Chief Executive of Cricket Scotland, confirmed the progress: "We have a strong working relationship with the ECB and are developing a Team GB cricket entity—a requirement set by the British Olympic Association (BOA) for Olympic participation."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently announced that the 2028 Games will feature six-team T20 tournaments.

"It's really interesting, the six teams for us, we would have an opportunity through the Great Britain (GB) concept," Lindblade said.

"If Team Great Britain (GB) qualifies, we’ll need to determine player selection processes. These are exciting challenges and we’re in close dialogue with the ECB, ICC and LA 2028 organizers." Lindblade added.

The mega sporting event will debut as part of the largest-ever Olympic program in history, set to feature 36 sports when the Games begin in July 2028.

Athletes will compete at over 40 world-class venues spread across Los Angeles, Southern California, and key locations throughout the United States.

The newly added sporting events include Artistic Gymnastics (Mixed Team), Athletics (4x100m Mixed Gender Relay), Golf (Mixed Team Event), Archery (Compound Bow Mixed Team), Coastal Rowing (Beach Sprint Mixed Crew), and Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles).