Pakistan women cricketers celebrate 2025 World Cup qualification

Pakistan celebrated after qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan women's cricket team expressed immense joy after securing qualification for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

The players pledged to represent their country with pride and compete as strong contenders in the upcoming global tournament.

Captain Fatima Sana praised the team’s efforts and resilience during the qualifiers.

“We’ve worked tirelessly for this moment. Playing at home came with its own pressures, but the team executed our plans perfectly,” she said.

“We’ll approach every opponent with confidence. Over the next four months, we’ll ramp up our preparations to ensure we perform at our best and continue breaking barriers for women’s cricket in Pakistan,” she added.

Wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz acknowledged the intensity of the qualifying campaign.

“It wasn’t an easy journey. Our immediate focus is to finish the qualifiers unbeaten before shifting our attention to the World Cup,” she said.

All-rounder Natalia Parvaiz highlighted the team’s determination.

“We faced stiff competition but proved our worth. The World Cup will be even tougher, but we’re ready for the challenge. Our unbeaten streak wasn’t about luck — it was the result of consistent performances.”

Batter Gul Feroza shared her excitement.

“Qualifying for the World Cup has given us a massive confidence boost,” she said.

Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar commended the team’s collective effort.

“The qualifiers featured some very strong sides, but our all-round excellence set us apart.”

Young batter Shawal Zulfiqar expressed her pride.

“Going unbeaten is a special achievement. Every player contributed, and we’re eager to carry this momentum into the World Cup.”

Pacer Diana Baig spoke about the team’s transformation.

“This marks a turning point for women’s cricket in Pakistan. After a challenging year, every player now understands her role and is delivering.”

Top-order batter Sidra Amin concluded on an inspiring note.

“This success means everything. Full credit to the entire squad. We believe in ourselves and are determined to maintain this form in the World Cup.”

The Green Shirts delivered a remarkable performance in the ICC Women’s Qualifier, registering wins over Ireland, Thailand, West Indies, and Scotland to secure their place in the 2025 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India.

The tournament will feature eight of the world’s best teams competing for cricket’s most prestigious title.