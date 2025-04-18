Khachanov sinks Fokina to reach Barcelona Open semis

Karen Khachanov hits a backhand against Nick Kyrgios (AUS) (not pictured) on day four of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Mar 21, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Karen Khachanov defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open on Friday at Pista Rafa Nadal, securing his place in the semi-finals.

The world number 27 displayed great discipline in the first set, staying calm and composed while seizing every opportunity. He won the opening set with a powerful forehand that Davidovich Fokina was unable to return.

Davidovich, who recently reached the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters, struggled on the clay surface. The Spaniard began the second set impressively, leading 5-2, but a series of unforced errors allowed Khachanov to claim the set and the match.

Frustration was evident for Davidovich throughout the encounter, with the Spaniard engaging in unnecessary discussions with the umpire and making several errors. There were also a few tense moments between the players during the match.

“Sometimes, okay, in the heat of the battle, the players are getting a little bit frustrated, let’s say,” Khachanov said after the match.

“A little bit emotional, a little bit nervous. In a few games before we were in a little bit of a fight. Look, at the end of the day, I’m here to fight in a fair-play way so we sorted it out at the end. I don’t have any problem with him, to be honest. Okay, we said some things before, but after, we shook hands like a man and that’s it, it’s over,” he added.

Khachanov's journey to the semi-finals began with a hard-fought victory over British player Cameron Norrie, winning 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3. He then triumphed over another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, 7-5, 6-4, to secure his quarter-final spot.

This marks Khachanov's first semi-final appearance on clay since 2022, when he reached the final four at the Belgrade Open. He will now face world number 13, Denmark’s Holger Rune, who breezed past Norwegian Casper Ruud in his quarter-final.