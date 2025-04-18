PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (Left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner (Right) during the toss time ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (w), James Vince, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid

Head to Head

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 18 times in PSL history, with the Gladiators leading the rivalry with 12 wins, while the Kings have won 6 matches.

Matches played: 18

Karachi Kings won: 6

Quetta Gladiators won: 12

Form Guide

Karachi Kings will aim to bounce back after a one-sided defeat against Lahore Qalandars in a high-scoring encounter on Tuesday.

Quetta Gladiators will look to regain momentum after winning their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, followed by a heavy defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars in their second game.

Karachi Kings: L, W, L, W, L (Most Recent First)

Quetta Gladiators: W, L, L, W, L