Ashab Irfan clinches St. Louis Open title with straight-sets win

Ashab Irfan poses with the championship trophy in St. Louis, Missouri - File

Pakistan’s rising squash star Ashab Irfan has clinched the championship at the St. Louis Open 2025, showcasing a dominant performance that secured him the prestigious title in the RC Pro Series.

The competition took place in St. Louis, Missouri, and featured participation from over 30 squash players.

The 20-year-old defeated England’s Charlie Lee in a commanding 3-0 victory in just 37 minutes. The $15,000 event marked Irfan’s first major international title, and it was a performance to remember.

Ranked 66th in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Rankings, Irfan demonstrated unmatched precision, agility, and control throughout the match.

He sealed the victory with set scores of 11-7, 11-2, and 11-7, leaving Lee struggling to find any answer to Irfan’s relentless pace and skill.

Coach Irfan Jahanzeb Masood confirmed that this win would likely propel Ashab Irfan into the top 60, with expectations to rise from 66th to 57th in the PSA rankings.

This surge could open doors to more competitive tournaments, solidifying Irfan’s place among the top talents in world squash.

After the match, Masood expressed his pride in Ashab’s achievement, saying, “We give thanks to Allah for this blessing. This victory is a testament to Ashab’s relentless hard work, passion, and resilience,” Masood stated. “It’s not just a personal milestone for him — it’s a sign of a bright future for Pakistani squash.”

“This victory has brought tremendous pride to his supporters and the entire Pakistan Squash Federation,” he added.

He also emphasised the importance of the support Ashab has received from his family and fans.

“We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering encouragement from Ashab’s family and fans. Their belief in his potential has been a constant source of motivation throughout this journey,” Masood concluded.