PSL 10: Rashid Latif opens up on Babar Azam's exit from Karachi Kings

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shed light on the behind-the-scenes saga that culminated in Babar Azam’s high-profile exit from Karachi Kings before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 edition.

During a recent interview on a local YouTube platform, Latif revealed that Karachi Kings had already made the decision to part ways with Babar before the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

He clarified that the move was not solely driven by Babar’s form or performance but was part of the franchise's long-term planning and internal strategy.

“KK had already planned to release Babar Azam, but when Pakistan qualified for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 under his captaincy, they contacted him again,” said Latif.

“But Babar had already made up his mind to leave and move on,” he added.

The former wicketkeeper's comments add new dimensions to a separation that has recently been revisited, following remarks from Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal.

In a candid interview, Iqbal revealed that the franchise’s decision was influenced by a disagreement over Babar’s preferred batting position.

"We wanted him to bat at number three," Iqbal explained. "But he was unwilling to change his role, which ultimately led to his release."

It is pertinent to mention that the 30-year-old has always been an opening batsman throughout his T20 career, both in international cricket and the PSL.

Out of 90 PSL innings, Babar has opened in 76 of them, scoring 3,103 runs in 78 matches at an impressive average of 47.01 and a strike rate of 129.13. His record includes 28 half-centuries and two centuries.

However, in the ongoing PSL 10 season, Babar has continued to struggle in his opening role. He was dismissed for a duck in the opening match against Quetta Gladiators and managed only one run in the following game against Islamabad United.

Despite his generally consistent track record, Babar has recently faced scrutiny for a dip in form. Since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023, he has failed to score a century in any format.

He was also assigned opening duties alongside Fakhar Zaman during the tri-nation ODI series featuring New Zealand and South Africa but failed to impress, managing scores of 10, 23, and 29.

Despite these struggles, the team management continued to back Babar as an opener in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Babar’s impact remained limited, with scores of 64 against New Zealand and 23 against India during the group stage.