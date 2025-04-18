Shahid Afridi dismisses ambition for PCB chairman role

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi walks out with the ICC Champions Trophy ahead of the match between South Africa and England at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 1, 2025. — ICC

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has dismissed the notion of becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that he could have pursued the role had he leveraged his influence and connections.

Speaking to the media in Gilgit-Baltistan, Afridi reflected on the responsibilities of the PCB chairman, acknowledging that the current Pakistan cricket team boasts several match-winners. However, he made it clear that he did not seek the position for personal gain.

“It wouldn’t suit me if I went to the PCB and asked them to make me the next Chairman. I don’t even need a contract from the PCB. If I ever join, it will be for Pakistan and the players, because I want to work at the grassroots level,” Afridi said.

“If I had influence, I’d be the PCB chairman today. During our time, the national team had many match-winners — now, there aren’t as many,” he added.

The former all-rounder stressed the importance of developing cricket from the ground up, particularly in the country’s youth teams.

He emphasised that players in the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-19 categories need to receive proper training to ensure their success.

“In Under-16, 17, and 19 teams, players need to be taught. We need capable people at the lower levels to train these players properly,” he said.

The 48-year-old also took the opportunity to address the local cricket talent in Gilgit-Baltistan, advocating for better facilities to nurture and develop young cricketers from the region.

He urged for more opportunities and the establishment of cricket grounds to harness local talent.

“If we want to attract talent from Gilgit Baltistan, we need to create more oppurtunities and establish grounds, ” he concluded.

For the unversed, Afridi’s brief tenure as interim chief selector of Pakistan in December 2022 followed a restructuring of the PCB under Najam Sethi’s temporary management.

This move came after the removal of Ramiz Raja as chairman, with a 14-member management committee taking charge.