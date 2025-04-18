Former Pakistan captain backs middle-order roles for Babar & Rizwan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 11, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan has shared his insights on the ongoing debate surrounding Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s roles in Pakistan’s white-ball setup.

He believes the star duo is being misused at the top of the order and should return to their original positions in the middle order.

Speaking during a discussion on a local news channel, Younis defended Babar and Rizwan amid criticism of their recent performances, suggesting that their skill sets are better suited to anchoring the innings rather than providing explosive starts.

“Babar and Rizwan should definitely be part of the T20 side, but not as openers. Their original and best position is in the middle order, where they can anchor the innings and provide stability when needed,” Younis stated.

Once considered the backbone of Pakistan’s white-ball lineup, the pair has recently come under fire for their slower, anchor-style approach at the top—an approach now seen as outdated in today’s fast-paced T20 format, which demands aggression and high strike rates from the outset.

Despite the criticism, Babar and Rizwan continue to dominate statistically.

They currently hold the record for the most partnership runs by a pair in T20 Internationals, having amassed a combined 3,300 runs in 73 matches between 2019 and 2024.

Their partnership includes 15 fifty-run stands and 10 century stands, with a highest unbeaten partnership of 203 runs in a single match.

For the unversed, the 30-year-old is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20I history, trailing only former Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Babar has scored 4,223 runs in 128 matches at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 129.22, including 36 fifties and 3 centuries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, ranks seventh on the all-time list with 3,414 runs in 106 matches at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of 125.37. His tally includes 30 half-centuries and one century.