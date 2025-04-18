IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans announce replacement for injured Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips injured during IPL 2025 match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 6, 2025. - AFP

Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Shanaka, who previously played for GT in 2023, will join the squad for INR 75 lakh (approximately USD 87,800).

Phillips sustained a groin injury while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad over ten days ago, which led to his eventual exit from the tournament as he heads back to New Zealand for recovery.

Shanaka has limited IPL experience, having played only one season with GT, where he featured in three matches, scoring 26 runs without bowling a single delivery.

In addition to Phillips' injury, GT also lost the services of South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who left for "an important personal matter" on April 3. The franchise has yet to announce if, or when, Rabada will return to the squad.

GT are currently sitting in second place on the IPL 2025 points table, having won four out of six matches. Their next game will be an afternoon fixture at home against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.