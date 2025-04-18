IPL 2025: CSK sign Dewald Brevis as replacement for Gurjapneet Singh

South Africa's batting sensation Dewald Brevis during CSA T20 Challange between Titans and Knights at Potchefstroom on October 21, 2022. — Titans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday roped in young South African sensation Dewald Brevis for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

The 21-year-old has been signed as a replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh. With one overseas slot still available in their roster, CSK were able to bring in the explosive batter.

Interestingly, although Brevis had a base price of just INR 75 lakh in the auction held at the end of last year, CSK have acquired his services for a hefty INR 2.2 crore — signaling their belief in his talent and potential.

This move is seen as a major coup for the five-time IPL champions, who have secured one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket.

Despite having played only a handful of matches for South Africa at the international level, Brevis has been in the spotlight for years and has often drawn comparisons with the legendary AB de Villiers due to his aggressive style of play.

Brevis previously represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, playing 10 matches, and continues to feature for MI's franchises in Major League Cricket (MLC) and SA20.

He comes into the IPL on the back of an impressive domestic season for the Titans, showcasing consistent performances in both List A and first-class formats.

He also shone in the recent SA20 season, finishing among the top 10 run-scorers while recording the highest strike rate in the tournament — a blistering 184.17.

Brevis joins a struggling CSK squad that currently finds itself at the bottom of the points table, with only two wins at the halfway stage of the season. The franchise will be hoping that his arrival injects fresh energy into the side.

Notably, Brevis becomes the second replacement player signed by CSK this season. Earlier, the franchise brought in Mumbai prodigy Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for their regular skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK’s next challenge will be against their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20.