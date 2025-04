Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, KK vs QG today Match 08

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2025. — Geo Super

KARACHI: The eighth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is currently underway between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators here at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (w), James Vince, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid