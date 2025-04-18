Maguire leads Manchester United’s extra-time win over Lyon

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (first from left) celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates at Old Trafford, Manchester on April 17, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United rallied from two-goal deficit in the extra time to stun Lyon 5-4 in a nail-biting Europa League quarter-final to breathe life back to their dying season on Thursday here at Old Trafford.

United were 4-2 down in extra time after Lyon’s Rayan Cherki's stunner and goal on penalty from Alexandre Lacazette. But three goals within 7 minutes from United’s skipper Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and a winner from Harry Maguire sealed the deal for the Red Devils 7-6 on aggregate.

United started the second leg strongly, with Manuel Ugarte scoring early, and Diogo Dalot doubling the lead in first-half injury time.

However, Lyon came back from a 2–0 deficit in the 71st minute, equalizing within seven minutes through goals from Corentin Tolisso and Nicolás Tagliafico, sending the match into extra time at 2–2.

"If you looked madness up in the dictionary you would probably describe it as that game. A crazy game and unbelievable to be on the right side of the result, and yet we've created great memories for a lot of our fans. We've made them happy and given them lots to talk about, good and bad." Maguire said after the match.

United’s boss Ruben Amorim thinks the club can still make the season special after this win.

"The sounds of the stadium was the best ever," Amorim told TNT Sports. "Some people collect shirts, scarves, but I want to keep that sound, it's the best sound in the world. I feel for the people who had to leave at 4-2 because of the traffic, they will be gutted.

"We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics, but we have time to make something special of this season. It was a great night, the team were tired, 4-2 with one more player, we think it's over, but here it's never over.

"Here everything is possible -- you feel the environment."

United will play Athletic Club, who booked their place in the semi-final after defeating Rangers 2-0 on aggregate, in the first leg of the showdown on May 2 at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.