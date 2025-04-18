Arslan Ash withdraws from Evo Japan, Riyadh Clash 2025 due to visa issues

An undated picture of five-time EVO champion Arslan Ash. - RedBull

Five-time EVO champion Arslan Ash, one of the most celebrated Tekken players in esports history, has announced his withdrawal from Evo Japan and Riyadh Clash 2025 due to ongoing visa complications.

The Pakistani icon, renowned for putting his country on the global esports map, shared the disappointing update on X (formerly Twitter).

"I will not be able to attend Riyadh Clash and Evo JP this year. I made every effort to go, but unfortunately, I encountered visa problems again," Ash wrote.

"It’s fine, I’ve learned to live with passport limitations; maybe one day, things will change," he added.





His absence will be deeply felt in both Evo Japan and Riyadh’s Gamers8 tournaments, which are crucial stops on the Tekken World Tour 2025 calendar.

With Arslan sidelined, the competitive landscape opens up for rising stars aiming to leave their mark on the global stage. Despite the setback, he remains committed to the grind.

Ash confirmed his participation at the upcoming LevelUp Expo and hinted at exploring more domestic opportunities this season, while keeping an eye on alternative international events.

In a recent Tekken tournament—where Pakistani players outperformed top Japanese competitors—Arslan once again highlighted the ongoing visa hurdles Pakistani players face, even as they consistently deliver world-class performances.

"While cricket remains a cherished national passion, I dream of a future where other sports and industries – especially esports – receive the same recognition and support," he stated.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the Esports World Cup 2025, set to take place in Saudi Arabia from July 7 to August 4.

The mega-event will feature 25 games, over 2,000 players, and more than 200 clubs, competing for a record-breaking $70 million (~£54.3 million) prize pool.