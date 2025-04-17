IPL 2025: All-round Will Jacks helps Mumbai Indians thump Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks (left) celebrates with Hardik Pandya during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, 2025. — AFP

MUMBAI: Will Jacks backed his economical bowling figures of 2/14 with a brisk 36-run knock to power home side Mumbai Indians to a comfortable four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the visitors could register a modest total of 162/5 on the board as their star-studded batting lineup struggled against a disciplined bowling attack on a challenging surface.

Leading the way for the SRH was their opening batter Abhishek Sharma, who scored a match-winning century in his side’s eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings last week.

Sharma once again led the way for the SRH as he top-scored with a brisk 40 off 28 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries.

He was also involved in a 59-run partnership with fellow opener Travis Head, who batted cautiously on his way to a 29-ball 28, featuring only three boundaries.

Besides the openers, wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen was the other notable run-getter for the SRH as he scored 37 off 28 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

For the home side, Jacks led the bowling charge with two wickets, while Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya made one scalp apiece.

In response, the five-time champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and 13 balls to spare, courtesy of a combined effort by their batters.

Jacks was also their top-scorer with a 26-ball 36, comprised of three fours and two sixes.

Besides him, opening batter Ryan Rickelton (31), Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, 26 each made notable contributions in the run chase.

Skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler for the SRH, taking three wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, followed by Eshan Malinga with two, while Harshal Patel struck once.

The four-wicket victory strengthened Mumbai Indians’ hold on the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 standings with six points in seven matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad remained ninth with four points after as many games.