Cameron Green reveals how he balances cricket and kidney disease

Cameron Green is currently experiencing stage two chronic kidney disease - AFP



Australia's batting all-rounder Cameron Green shared insights into the careful dietary discipline required to manage his chronic kidney condition, stating he just needs to make 'smart choices'.

Green, who made the revelation regarding his health condition in December 2023, has been out of action since Australia's white-ball tour to England in September last year.

The 25-year-old suffered a back injury which required surgery and kept him away from the sport since then.

Green, however, is pushing for a return to the national team on the back of an upcoming five-match County Championship stint with Gloucestershire.

During a recent interview with a British news website, Green shed light on his medical condition, what challenges he faces in his professional career and how he manages to balance his health and passion.

"My kidneys won't get better. But I can slow the damage. It doesn't stop me from living - I just need to make smart choices," Green said.

"At home, it's easier to follow good eating habits," the 25-year-old player said. "When travelling for cricket, finding the right food for my kidneys is harder.

"This is tough when playing cricket almost non-stop for 10 months each year across different countries.

"Everyone has health challenges you might not see. For me, it's about making smart choices every day to manage my condition."

Cameron Green then went on to reveal that during his time in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL), a chef helped him plan his diet, which has 'really worked' for him.

"Last year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) I worked with a chef there," Green shared.

"We made a meal plan with four healthy options like spaghetti, chicken meals, rice and poke bowls. This really worked for me.

"They won't improve on their own, but with proper care, the progression can be slowed. If I stay disciplined with my management, it shouldn't affect my career."