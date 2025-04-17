Imad Wasim reveals inspiration behind his unique PSL 10 celebrations

Shadab Khan (Left) and Imad Wasim (Right) discussing about the unique celebration style and performance of Islamabad United so far in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 - ScreenGrab

Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed the reason behind his distinctive celebrations after a wicket during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In an interview with the PSL's official YouTube channel, the 36-year-old revealed how PlayStation FIFA sessions with teammates and management inspired these celebrations.

"Our celebrations are actually planned in advance with the whole team, including the management," the all-rounder disclosed.

"We spend a lot of our downtime playing FIFA together, so I should clarify - these aren't random acts, each player has their own celebration this season and I've chosen to pay tribute to footballers Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé," Imad Wasim cleared.

The left-arm spinner reiterated that his celebrations are pre-decided, "Before each match, we decide as a group which celebration I'll use if I take wickets. It's all part of our team bonding and having fun with our performances."

Imad Wasim has backed up his lively antics with strong displays, taking six wickets in three matches, including best figures of 3/26.

Accompanying him during the interview, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan expressed satisfaction with his side's start to the campaign, which saw them win three consecutive matches.

The skipper also reserved special praise for West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, describing him as a "proven match-winner" after his impactful performances.

"When we sign overseas cricketers, we do extensive analysis of their stats and suitability," Shadab explained.

"Holder has performed extra-ordinary and justified his selection - his experience and hunger have been evident in every game. He's bowling with real intensity and that's exactly what we need."