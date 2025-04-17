Kane Williamson names two Indian batters in his next ‘Fab Five’

New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — AFP

New Zealand’s batting stalwart Kane Williamson has revealed his picks for the next ‘Fab Five’, featuring two emerging Indian batters and one compatriot.

Williamson, who was roped in by Karachi Kings for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently in India, owing to his commentary duties at the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

During his visit, the right-handed batter, who is a part of the current ‘Fab Four’ alongside India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root, was asked to name four batters who would form the prestigious group in coming years.

Although Williamson was asked to name four batters, he picked five.

“The five players that come to mind would be Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Shubman Gill (India), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Harry Brook (England) and Cameron Green from Australia," Williamson was quoted as saying by an Indian news website.

The former New Zealand captain also greeted fans during his visit to India and was candidly asked by a fan to share one shot he would like to steal from another batter.

Williamson was quick to respond as he named Kohli’s flick shot instead of his cover drive.

“I think it would be Virat Kohli’s flick off his legs," said Kane Williamson.

The 34-year-old also expressed his admiration for India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar, sharing he idolised watching him bat.

“My cricketing idol was a guy who played at the maidan (ground) we were just at, actually. Sachin Tendulkar, he is the legend. He’s still playing sometimes, I see," the 34-year-old said.