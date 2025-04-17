Max Verstappen likely to join McLaren next year

Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives before the press conference at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia on April 17, 2025. — Reuters

After Max Verstappen's struggling Formula 1 season, the pundits are speculating about his switch to McLaren in 2026.

In a recent interview, the F1 journalists Ewan Gale and Brandon Sutton made revelations about the Dutchman’s future after the Red Bull failed to make headlines at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion has hinted several times about leaving Red Bull, and with Aston Martin ready to offer him a huge amount, Gale predicts that there could be a possible situation where Verstappen's move to McLaren can become a reality instead.

“Aston Martin will have an entirely unique car next season and that is a draw point, it’s essentially a work outfit. That’ll be the draw for Verstappen,” Gale said.

“Whether he looks down the table and says ‘I don’t fancy it’, or whether Adrian [Newey] is in his ear a bit like Ross Brawn was with Lewis [Hamilton] before 2014, that could entice him across.

“The only other place I could see Max going is McLaren. We know Zak Brown isn’t against a deal, let’s put it that way. Hypothetically, if it is a Norris and Piastri showdown this season and all hell breaks loose, will one of them be open to a swap? Potentially.

“That’s very outside-the-box thinking, but I don’t think it is Aston Martin or bust for Verstappen. Other pathways could arrive, and it is F1 after all.”

Brandon Sutton proposed that Red Bull should plan on stopping Verstappen at the company, and must convince him to ignore offers from elsewhere.

Max Verstappen was dominated by Oscar Piastri and McLaren at the Bahrain Grand Prix where he finished sixth despite starting seventh, after which he was slammed by the critics.