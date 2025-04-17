Tanvir Ahmed lashes out at selectors for ignoring in-form Sahibzada Farhan

Tanvir Ahmed slams selectors for ignoring Sahibzada Farhan’s PSL & domestic heroics, accuses them of ‘fabricating excuses’. Also hits out at Shadab Khan’s ‘franchise fireworks but int’l failures - ScreenGrab

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed has criticised the national selectors for overlooking Sahibzada Farhan despite consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Tanvir hailed Farhan’s recent form, stating, "He is playing outstanding cricket — amazing, in fact. He has scored three centuries in domestic cricket, including a triple hundred, and now his first PSL hundred. His consistency is remarkable, and he is in excellent touch."

Ahmed aimed at the national selectors, accusing them of unjustly labelling players as problematic to justify their exclusion.

"If you don’t like a player, fine, but don’t fabricate excuses — claiming he has attitude problems, arrives late to training, or doesn’t train properly," he said.

"This is a recurring issue in our cricket culture. When selectors can’t drop a player based on performance, they resort to questioning his attitude."

The former pacer urged selectors to set aside personal biases and give Farhan a fair chance.

"Even if you don’t like him, swallow the bitter pill. Select him for the national team and let him prove himself," he argued.

"Farhan is excelling domestically — his starts are strong and he’s performing under pressure."

Ahmed also directed criticism at Shadab Khan, accusing him of misleading fans by showcasing his all-round abilities only in league cricket.

The former cricketer expressed frustration over Shadab’s recurring shortcomings at the international level.

"Shadab fools everyone by batting at No. 4 in the PSL, hitting a few sixes, and taking a couple of wickets," he said.

"He claims to be the world’s leading spin-bowling all-rounder, but in international cricket, he repeatedly fails and gets exposed.

"He performs in franchise leagues but struggles when representing Pakistan. His PSL exploits don’t translate to national success," he concluded.