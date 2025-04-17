Pakistan thump Thailand to qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup

Pakistan women's cricket team poses for a picture after qualifying for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup by defeating Thailand in a ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Hosts Pakistan continued their unbeaten run at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier with a resounding 87-run victory over bottom-placed Thailand here on Thursday to qualify for the mega event, scheduled to be held later this year.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s decision to bat first paid dividends as her team’s batting unit registered a formidable total of 205/6 in the allotted 50 overs.

Leading the way for the home side was top-order batter Sidra Amin and skipper Sana, who both scored half-centuries.

Ain top-scored for the green shirts with 80 off 105 deliveries, studded with nine fours, while Sana scored an unbeaten 62 off 59 balls, laced with six fours and a six.

The duo also recovered Pakistan from 85/4 by putting a crucial 97-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For Thailand, Thipatcha Putthawong took two wickets, while Onnicha Kamchomphu and Nattaya Boochatham chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a 206-run target, Thailand’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 118 in 34.4 overs, resulting in Pakistan to secure World Cup qualification with a match to spare.

Wicketkeeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai remained the top-scorer for Thailand with a 19-run knock.

Besides her, Nattaya Boochatham (16), Suwanan Khiaoto (15), Natthakan Chantham (13), Naruemol Chaiwai (12) and Thipatcha Putthawong (10) were the other notable run-getters.

For Pakistan, skipper Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets each, while Sadia Iqbal struck once.

The 87-run victory also helped Pakistan to acquire top spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings by replacing Bangladesh, who suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies earlier today.

Despite having sealed the qualification, the hosts next face Bangladesh on Saturday.