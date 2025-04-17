Ronnie O’Sullivan breaks silence on World Snooker Championship appearance

Ronnie O’Sullivan is considered one of the greatest snooker players of all time. — Reuters

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has acknowledged that he will compete in the 2025 World Snooker Championship, marking his 33rd consecutive appearance at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The 49-year-old is set to take on long-time rival Ali Carter in a highly-anticipated first-round clash on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old snooker legend had said he might not play the sport’s biggest event, admitting just two weeks ago that he had not decided whether to go to Sheffield.

O’Sullivan has not played a match since January, which had led to doubts about his form and motivation for the tournament.

However, as per the international media, O’Sullivan has now committed to playing and is expected to take part in the traditional pre-tournament media day on Friday.

Despite being the most decorated player in Crucible history, O’Sullivan is downplaying his chances of lifting an eighth world crown this year.

“If I was to go to Sheffield, I'd be happy with just winning a match. I think that'd be a good result for me. If I got one win, I'd be over the moon," said O'Sullivan while talking to a British newspaper.

His opening-round clash with Carter is sure to attract major attention, not only due to their storied rivalry but also given O’Sullivan’s unpredictable nature and legendary status in the sport.

The World Championship gets underway this weekend, with O’Sullivan’s match one of the most eagerly anticipated of the opening round.

Addressing his chances of playing at the Crucible when asked by the publication a fortnight ago, he said: ‘If you'd asked me three days ago, I'd have said, “100 per cent I'm playing”, because I found something, and I was like, “Wow, I'm hitting the ball good."