Fokina Downs Rublev in Straight Sets at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA: In a nail-biting Round of 16 encounter at the Barcelona Open, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina secured a straight-set win over Russia's Andrey Rublev here at the Real Club de Tennis Barcelona

on Thursday.

The match ended with a decisive score of 7-6, 6-4 in Davidovich Fokina's favour.

The opening set was fiercely contested as it went to a tiebreak where Fokina's aggressive prowess from the baseline and pinpoint placement of shots gave him the advantage. The Spaniard kept his nerves under check, securing the tiebreak 7-4.

In the second set, Fokina secured an early break to go up 2-1 and maintained control from there, holding off Rublev’s efforts to regain the break.

The point-by-point breakdown revealed consistent first-serve accuracy and a series of well-timed winners from the Spaniard, who capitalised on Rublev’s unforced errors.

This win propels Fokina into the quarter-finals, continuing his strong form on clay. The local favourite was buoyed by the home crowd, and his performance signals a potential deep run in the tournament.

Rublev will definitely look to regroup after a disappointing exit in a tournament where he was considered one of the top contenders.

With confidence and momentum on his side, Fokina next faces Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final as he continues his quest for a maiden Barcelona Open title.